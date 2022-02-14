FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – West Noble Middle School students are feeling extra special love and support this Valentine’s Day after on of their classmates took his own life. The community rallied together to ensure each student had a Valentine message waiting on the lockers lining the hallway when the school day began on Monday.

Amy Church is a mother to middle school boys who were friends with and participated in activities with the young man who lost his life. Church says, “he was an amazing human being, he lit up the world.”

Church was touched in a unique way when she attended the funeral and witnessed the faces on the students who were also there. “I saw him every day so for me as a mom it impacted me really bad. People don’t realize how their life touches other people. When that one link is gone they don’t realize that somebody might be watching them and how their life is significant and impacts other people around them. It’s one of those unbelievable type things,” Church explains.

She posted on her Facebook an idea asking the community to help her share love and support to each student at the middle school. Her plan was to place a Valentine on each locker. The community came through in a powerful way. Handmade cards, gifts, candy and other items were donated by those willing to share a positive message. A total of over 700 Valentine’s gifts were gifted to the students Monday.

“West Noble is just a lot of love, which I guess is the easiest way to put it,” Church says.

Ashley Bradley, Assistant Principal at West Noble Middle School explains that middle school is super difficult on students trying to figure out and learn who they are. Bradley says they encourage students to find a support person outside of school that they can talk to as well as someone at school. “It’s so good to know that we have that level of support even if it’s not from parents of students. We really want our kids to know that they’re loved and cared for,” she explains.

“I just wanted the kids to know that they aren’t going through this crazy world by themselves, I just wanted them to know that people are actually out there and they care. Even if they don’t know them by name, they know of them,” Church explains.

Northeastern Center and Bowen Center partner with West Noble Middle School and offer students two free counseling sessions.