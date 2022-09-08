HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — The West Nile virus has been discovered in mosquitoes in Huntington County, the Indiana Department of Health said.

The Huntington County Health Department said in a Facebook post Thursday that state health officials recently collected samples of mosquitoes in Huntington County that tested positive for West Nile.

The health department urged residents to “protect themselves from diseases carried by mosquitoes such as West Nile Virus and St. Louis Encephalitis through the rest of the mosquito season.”

Mosquitoes remain active until the first freeze.

Residents can protect themselves by wearing long sleeves and pants, using insect repellant with DEET, and eliminating standing water.

West Nile Virus is transmitted to humans by mosquitoes that have first bitten an infected bird. A person can begin to show symptoms 3 to 15 days after the bite. Most people will have mild to no symptoms.

Some common symptoms:

High fever

Severe headache

Neck stiffness

Muscle weakness or paralysis

Nausea or vomiting

Sore joints

Confusion

There is no specific treatment or vaccine for West Nile Virus.