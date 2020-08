FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – West Jefferson Rd. closed one westbound lane following crash that left one person with non-life threatening injuries.

Fort Wayne Police responded to a crash that occurred on West Jefferson near Palatine Drive late Tuesday afternoon. All westbound lanes were closed, but one lane has since reopened.

Officers reported that there is one person who is suffering non-life threatening injuries.

No other information was able to be shared with WANE 15