West Central Neighborhood Home & Garden Tour takes hybrid approach

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For years, homeowners in the West Central neighborhood open their doors and invite the public to see their historic homes. It’s still happening this year, but in a different capacity.

The West Central Neighborhood Home and Garden tour is still happening; however, you will not be able to walk inside people’s homes. Instead, the West Central Neighborhood will have an app available to see pictures, and hear the history of the neighborhood.

Click here to learn more about the changes for this year.

The West Central Neighborhood Home and Garden Tour is Saturday and Sunday, September 12th & 13th.