FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There are only a few weeks left to enjoy Fort Wayne’s one and only microcreamery.

Located in a downtown neighborhood, local ice cream shop West Central Microcreamery made an announcement on Facebook on February 27 that they are saying goodbye at the end of March.

Saturday’s warm weather brought in many customers, and even more continued to come in Sunday, causing the shop to close early for the day unexpectedly while they make more ice cream for the last few weeks of business.

West Central Microcreamery said Sunday on Facebook they had to close unexpectedly due to the large volume of customers.

“We apologize, but we have to restock the ice cream case,” the note on the door said. “We need some time to make some more, and will be open again on Tuesday! Thank you for your understanding and we’ll see you soon!”

On Facebook, they added they are taking suggestions for new concoctions that might be created until the permanent closing at the end of March.

West Central Microcreamery is known for creating unique flavors to taste. The variety also includes dairy-free and vegan options. They serve the sweet treats in more ways than just a cone– customers can order affogatos and ice cream lattes.