FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the last three and a half years, West Central Microcreamery kept the quaint neighborhood west of downtown Fort Wayne sweet.

“It was a lot of fun. We met a lot of great people and becoming part of the West Central neighborhood and becoming a place where people could come and get something sweet, a nice treat was great,” Jason Eyanson, one of owners of West Central Microcreamery, said. “We enjoyed our time being able to share our creations with everyone.”

That time has now come to an end. The ice cream shop that made small-batch unique flavors served its last scoop last weekend. But, the shop won’t be empty for long.

“We were looking to get out and they were looking to get in and it matched up and we felt they’d be perfect for this neighborhood and this location. So, it all worked out,” Eyanson said.

Brooklyn Pints will fill the ice cream orders starting in mid-May. Owners Trisha Tran and Brian Therkildsen will take the month of April to renovate the space.

“West Central did a fantastic job with filling all these flavors, so we hope we can do the same,” Tran said.

Their new shop will also have a coffee bar.

“There’s a coffee niche in this neighborhood that we’d like to fill. Ice cream and coffee kind of go hand-in-hand. They’re two of my favorite things to consume,” Tran laughed.

Therkildsen is from Fort Wayne, but the pair moved to New York City five years ago to further their baking and pastry careers. They both worked in Michelin Star restaurants. Then COVID happened.

They were both laid off and decided to go after their dream of making ice cream. Brooklyn Pints was born in a tiny apartment in Brooklyn.

“It was a big time for people to bake and sell out of their apartments,” Therkildsen said.

Their ice cream was a hit. They also specialize in unique flavors. The most popular is London Fog, an Earl Grey tea with vanilla and lemon.

“It’s an advanced vanilla,” Tran smiled.

They moved back to Fort Wayne last June and wanted to take their business to the next level. Now Brooklyn Pints will continue on the West Central Microcreamery tradition of unique flavors.

“We made all the ice cream here, and they’ll do the same thing as one, if not the only, small batch ice cream place in Fort Wayne,” Eyanson said.

While the end of one business is bittersweet, it’s leaving sweet new beginnings for the next chapter of ice cream in West Central.