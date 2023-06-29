FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Board of Commissioners is inviting locals to the groundbreaking for the new horse-riding trails.

The trail will feature more access to trails around Fort Wayne with handicapped-accessible mounting options and will serve as a destination for riders across the region.

The groundbreaking is Thursday at 2 p.m. at 5434 E. Paulding Road. Access to the field where the groundbreaking will be held is on a gravel road east of the Allen County Sheriff’s K-9 Training Center.

The project was made possible by the partnership of county commissioners, Three Rivers Horse Trails, and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.