WELT 95.7 to join national George Floyd remembrance with song

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Public Library community radio station WELT 95.7FM will join radio stations nationwide by playing Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come,” in commemoration of the life of George Floyd.

WELT 95.7FM will join the musical tribute on Tuesday at 3 p.m. Participating stations will broadcast the Civil Rights Movement anthem at the same time from coast-to-coast. This will be the same day that Floyd will be laid to rest in a private ceremony in his hometown of Houston, Texas.

“Music is healing, and speaks for us when there are no words,” said John O’Rourke, WELT Station Manager. “We come together with stations nationwide to grieve, act and heal as a community and a nation.”

The nationwide remembrance was organized by the National Federation of Community Broadcasters.

“As our country deals with the hurt and outrage of what happened to George Floyd, these stations are in their communities, feeling this sorrow too,” said NFCB Program Director Ernesto Aguilar. “Stations together will play a song to speak as a unified voice for change, justice and love.”

Area residents can tune in to WELT 95.7FM or online at www.weltfm.org at 3 p.m. to be a part of Tuesday’s event.