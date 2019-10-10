Wellspring on Wheels mobile food bank moving to new location

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A mobile Fort Wayne food bank will be meeting at a new location once a month.

Wellspring Interfaith and its supporting organizations will begin meeting at the Pontiac Library parking lot at 2215 South Hanna Street on the second Thursday of every month, beginning October 10 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m.

Wellspring will distribute fresh and canned items to those in need on October 10, November 14, and December 12.

Wellspring Interfaith is a non-profit organization that has served at-risk communities in the inner city for the past 51 years.