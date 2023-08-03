FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A week-long closure on Wells Street has been extended a few more days, the city announced Thursday.

Since Monday, Wells Street has been temporarily closed at the Superior Circle roundabout. The city’s traffic engineering department said the work has been extended until at least Aug. 11.

Traffic on Wells Street is being redirected to Fourth Street instead of the roundabout, and traffic heading south should use Clinton or Van Buren.

The work, which is part of a project that has caused construction at the downtown roundabout since January, will connect a sewer pipe to the recent installation west of Superior Circle. The pipe will eventually connect to the deep rock tunnel, keeping about 12 million gallons of combined sewage out of the St. Marys River.