Wells County volunteers pitch in to thank Covid-19 vaccine workers

The community in Wells County is pulling together to thank workers at the county’s Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic.

The Wells County Health Department administers vaccines on Mondays and Wednesdays at the 4-H Park in Bluffton.

Deputy Administrator Marlene Hoag oversees a dedicated group of healthcare workers and volunteers that administer the shots each week.

Hoag wanted to thank the workers with a meal one day and before she knew it, the idea caught on.

“The gals in the front office put a sign-up sheet online and by the afternoon everything was taken care of through the end of March.”

Volunteer Rhonda Ryan signed up right away and brought in one of her favorites on Monday, baked spaghetti smothered in cheese.

“Wells County is a county that gives and helps” Ryan says. “It’s a county that stays together and works together”.

The gesture is greatly appreciated by the workers and volunteers who put in long days helping to protect the community from Covid-19.

Clinic volunteer Tammy Schaffer says Wells County residents always pull together. “When somebody has a need, there are always plenty of people that help”.

For Schaffer, the cause is personal. “This means so much to me” she said. “I lost my dad to Covid, so if I can do anything to help I’m happy to do it”.

Schaffer says volunteering helps her cope with the loss of her father Richard Milholland. “Every shot that goes in somebody’s arm reminds me that maybe we won’t lose another person to this virus”