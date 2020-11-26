Wells County Sheriff’s Department featured in national calendar

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An area sheriff’s department is being recognized in a national calendar. The Wells County Sheriff’s Department was asked to featured in Ford’s “Police Vehicles 2021” calendar.

The department not only represents the month of October, but it was also chosen to be on the cover. Next year’s calendar shows the county’s two newest additions to its fleet posed in front of the courthouse. The calendar is currently being distributed across the country and is something Wells County does not take lightly.

“Being the sheriff in general is just an honor to be able to provide safety for our community, and to be a small rural county and agency we are all in this together,” Wells County Sheriff Scott Holiday said. “To be represented along all the other law enforcement, I think, is a great honor for our agency to be recognized.”

Free copies of the calendar are available at the Wells County jail while supplies last.