Wells County Republican Party accepting commissioner applications

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Wells County Republican Party is looking for a new commissioner.

Dr. Tammy Robbins officially announced her resignation as county commissioner on Jan. 4 after accepting a new job out of state. Robbins currently represents District 1 which is the lower half of the county.

Her resignation will go into affect Feb. 1.

Before that date, the Wells County Republican Party will hold a caucus to elect a new commissioner. Precinct committeemen in the county will gather at the Republican headquarters to vote on the candidate they feel best to take Robbins’ place.

The caucus will take place Saturday, Jan. 30 at 9 a.m. at the Republican Headquarters. However, due to COVID-19, the event will not be open to the public in an attempt to fit all 22 committee men and candidates in the building and keep them socially distant.

In the mean time, the party chair is looking for interested applicants to apply for District 1.

If a person wishes to apply for the position they must be a resident of Chester, Jackson, and Nottingham township, be a Republican in good standing, which means they voted in the last Republican primary, and fill out a form. That form must be filled out 72 hours before the caucus.

Currently there are two people running with several others who have expressed interest.

“It is a highly important position,” said Wells County GOP Chair Zachary Rodgers. “That position (commissioner) is key. It’s important to be able to work with other groups of people, and if someone is interested in serving their community, it is a very neat way to give back.”

To apply or learn more about the open commissioner seat contact the Wells County Republican party or click here.