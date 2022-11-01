WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Wells County Sheriff’s Department announced Tuesday they recovered stolen goods while investigating recent robberies, and some of the items have yet to get back to their owners.

The department said in a Facebook post there was a string of burglaries in Wells and Huntington counties, and police still have possession of several items that have not been claimed by the owners. Police said anyone who has recently been stolen from, and hasn’t yet reported it, can reach out with a description of what’s missing to see if it was recovered during the investigation.

It’s not clear if all the robberies are connected, but at least three men have been arrested as a result of the investigation. The Wells County Sheriff specifically named Todd Shuman of Ossian, Michael Martin of Ossian, and Zachary Harper of Markle, who were all arrested on various counts of burglary and theft.

Here’s the full post:

From the desk of Sheriff Holliday, November 1, 2022

Over the course of several months, the Wells County Sheriff’s Office investigated a number of burglaries in the northwest part of the county. Huntington County investigated similar burglaries in their county during this time as well. In early October, a resident in the area reported suspicious activity. This report led to the arrest of three men in Huntington County. Additional investigative work by Wells and Huntington County law enforcement officials resulted in the arrests of three men who are believed to be responsible for the break-ins in Wells County. Arrested for various counts of burglary and theft were Todd Shuman of Ossian, Michael Martin of Ossian, and Zachary Harper of Markle. A large amount of stolen property was recovered during the investigation and many of the items were returned to the victims. The Wells County Sheriff’s Office still possesses a number of items that are believed to be stolen but we have yet to determine an owner. If you or someone you know had recently experienced a theft, but failed to report it, please notify our office with a description of your property.​ An arrest based on probable cause is merely an accusation of guilt. All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

Chip Swindell, Detective, Wells County Sheriff’s Office