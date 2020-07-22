Wells County cracks down on grass clippings, debris on roadways with new ordinance

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — It will soon be illegal to leave grass clippings or other debris on Wells County roadways.

A new county ordinance that takes effect Thursday prohibits county residents from “blowing, placing, or dumping any foreign material” onto to the roadways. The Wells County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning on its Facebook page Wednesday.

“Grass clippings and plant debris in the road are a hazard to motorcyclists,” the post reads, “and tacks, bottles, wire, nails, grass clippings or other yard waste and vegetation, snow, or any other articles or destructive or injurious material may damage or injure persons, vehicles, or animals traveling along or upon such highway.”

The sheriff’s department said that repeat violators could see fines of up to $200.

The ordinance does not apply to anyone who lives inside of a city limit. Those cities have already instituted ordinances for their cities, the post said.