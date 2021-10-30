Wells County Coroner makes it to event in honor of her own battle with COVID

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Wells County community gathered Saturday with friends and family of Hilarie Gaskill to help offset medical costs for the coroner, who has had COVID-19.

Gaskill has served as Wells County’s Coroner for the past 5 years. Over the past three weeks, she has been hospitalized with the virus.

The Benefit Ride and Event to help the Gaskill Family with Medicinal Expenses took place Saturday at the Wells County 4-H Park.

A free-will donation sausage and egg breakfast started the event at 8 a.m. followed by a motorcycle ride at 11 a.m.

Many in attendance dressed in Halloween costumes to celebrate the holiday weekend. There were trophies for the first and second place winning costumes.

The full event, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., also included a bake sale, cornhole, a raffle, and a car show.

According to the Facebook page detailing the event, “The Gaskill family has been involved in emergency services for quite some time and helped so many people.”

Those involved in the event are encouraging the community to give back to Gaskill’s family as she has battled a combination of COVID-19 and pneumonia.

The coroner herself made it to the event, wearing matching sweaters with family members that say “In this family… no one fights alone. #hilariestrong”.