FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After accumulating over 300 attendees last year, Southern Wells Community church welcomed the public back to their second annual Easter walk event on Sunday.

The walkthrough consisted of multiple sets and individuals dressed up to represent primary factors taking place in the final days of Jesus’ life before being crucified on the cross.

Around 80 people were involved in the cast for the event in order to give a visual representation of the story.

“To read the Bible story is one thing but to see it in person is another,” said coordinator Leslie Robbins.

The church plans to continue the event annually going forward.