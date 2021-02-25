DeKalb County school leaders reflect on challenges for students, faculty moving forward

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Despite the challenges of the pandemic, DeKalb County school superintendents remain optimistic about growing and adapting to students’ needs.

“This has been an incredible year, but we’re really proud we’ve been in school for 122 days in person, which is unique, actually around the state of Indiana,” said Garrett-Keyser-Butler Schools Superintendent Tonya Weaver.

That was one of many topics addressed during a virtual State of Education conference held by the county’s chamber partnership on Thursday morning. Because of smaller enrollment sizes, many of these districts were able to host a majority of students for in-person learning while maximizing the safety of students and faculty.

Another point of emphasis during the conference was on mental health. Conwell, along with DeKalb Central Schools Superintendent Steve Teders, discussed additional mental health resources coming to their respective districts.

“We need to find ways and continue to initiate ways to provide for the social and emotional well-being of students,” said Teders. “What sometimes gets forgotten, we need to take care of our big people as well.”

Some school leaders like Teders even hinted at the possibility of major in-person events returning by this Spring, such as commencement. Almost all hope to return to some normalcy back in the classroom by next Fall.

“I truly hope we’ll become better, stronger and smarter because of [this pandemic],” Incoming DeKalb Eastern Schools Superintendent Conwell said. “It’s because of our students, our staff and our teachers, our parents, our community members that will allow us to pivot and move forward in positive ways.”