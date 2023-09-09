FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Throughout the city programs are celebrating inclusivity as the 2023 Welcoming Week brings in cultures from all over the world to Fort Wayne.

The program Welcome Week was launched in 2012 by Welcoming America and its members, allowing community members to foster connections and collaboration between immigrants and non-immigrants.

The events kicked off Friday, September 8, with a block party and events will continue throughout the weekend. Events will happen all over town throughout the week.

To find an exact list of events and more information about the event head to Aman Family Service’s website.