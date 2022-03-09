FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Spring is almost upon us, and nothing welcomes a new season better than a scoop of ice cream from Zesto.

The St. Joe Center Road location opened for the season Wednesday, with Strawberry and No-Sugar-Added Red Raspberry being opening day’s signature flavors. Zesto’s signature flavors change every week, so be on the lookout for unique flavors!

Another Zesto located on Falls Drive in southwest Fort Wayne is set to open on Friday.

No updates have been provided for the opening dates of the other Zesto locations.