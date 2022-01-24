Welcome Home: Family moving into one of two Habitat homes by Lancia

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — In July of 2021 Lancia Homes and Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne announced a new partnership. As a part of the partnership, Lancia would build two new homes for Habitat families in its Victoria Lakes subdivision. Now one of those homes is complete and ready to hand the keys over to the new owners, The Mimpongos.

After joining the Habitat program in 2016, the Mimpongos are finally getting ready to move into their new home and start the next chapter of their lives.

Pathy and Margueritte are from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, but became United States citizens in 2010. Since then, they’ve had four children who have made their current living situation difficult because of the limited space in their apartment. They can’t wait to move into Victoria Lakes where they’ll have a good-sized yard and a safe neighborhood to raise their kids in.

The Lancia builds follow the Lancia models rather than the Habitat home models to cleanly integrate into the New Haven subdivision. The home is approximately 1,500 square feet, plus a 400 square-foot, 2-car garage. The ranch-style home will offer four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a spacious yard.

Margueritte says she’s most excited about her kids having a place to call home where they can make memories growing up. In their free time, the Mimpongos love cooking together, especially traditional African barbeque. Margueritte also spends a lot of time educating her children, which is one of the things she’s most proud of. The kids love playing in the water during the summer, and their son Israel loves soccer. Margueritte says it’s her family’s dream to become homeowners and Habitat is making that dream come true.

“A big thank you goes to the volunteers and donors,” Margueritte said. “We really appreciate their time, service, and money. They will always be in our prayers. We pray that God grants them good health, finances, and happiness.”

In honor of the hard-work and gracious spirit that Margueritte has demonstrated during her time as a Habitat partner family, Habitat and Lancia have affectionately named the four-bedroom home model “The Margueritte.”