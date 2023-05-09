FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — For the first time since October 2019, Honor Flight Northeast Indiana will be able to host “Welcome Home” celebrations to honor military veterans.

The next Honor Flight and corresponding “Welcome Home” celebration will take place May 24.

In 2020 and 2021, the celebrations were initially canceled due to COVID-19, and the celebrations have still been on pause due to construction at Fort Wayne International Airport.

“It’s been really unfortunate that we can’t have the big welcome home,” said Cathy Berkshire, president of Honor Flight Northeast Indiana. “We are so excited and over the top to have this open back up to our community.”

Berkshire said the May 24 Honor Flight will consist of Vietnam, Korean and Cold War veterans.