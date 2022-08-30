Pigeon Creek Welcome Center in Steuben County, Indiana (Indiana Department of Transportation)

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A welcome center in Steuben County is temporarily closing for “major overhaul”, Indiana’s Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.

Pigeon Creek Welcome Center, which opened in 2020 with $4.4 million in funding, is set to close on or after September 6 for “continued facility improvements,” INDOT said.

“By waiting to make these upcoming improvements, INDOT was able to receive more funding to create an even better facility for Hoosiers and visitors to utilize,” the department said.

The plan is to reopen the welcome center November 23.

INDOT said visitors can expect these new features:

New parking lot with safer, expanded access to the facility, with separate parking for passenger vehicles and trucks, making a total of 90 parking spots– that’s about three times the capacity of the original lot.

Private restroom with four individual locking units that include showers and toilets

Sidewalks in front of the welcome center and parking lots

Safety lighting around all parking lots and buildings

Renovated interstate entrance and exit ramps

Site and lot drainage

Garbage and recycling containment stockade

The facility is off I-69 southbound near the 345 mile-marker.

INDOT noted the construction schedule could change depending on the weather.