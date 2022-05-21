FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Weisser Park Elementary School is celebrating 40 year as a Fort Wayne Community Schools Fine Arts Magnet school tonight. The event is at 902 Colerick St, Fort Wayne and will go on from 5pm to 8pm.

The event school’s parent teacher association committee planned the event. Former students, staff, parents and many from the Weisser Park community are expected to join in this special celebration.

Enjoy refreshments and old photos, explore the school, visit with friends, and grab some Weisser Park “merch.” There will also be a silent auction with items and experiences to benefit students with new instruments.

The arts magnet program began in 1979 at Whitney Young Elementary school, and in 1981, expanded to Weisser Park. The curriculum for music, visual arts, theater arts and dance, is based on the National Standards for Arts Education.