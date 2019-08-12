Weigh in: Public input on outdoor warning sirens wanted

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — What are your thoughts on outdoor warning sirens? Allen County wants to know.

The county’s Emergency Management Advisory Council has partnered with the Purdue University Fort Wayne Community Research Institute to gather public input about how Allen County residents get information during severe weather events and their use of outdoor warning sirens. An online survey launched Monday.

Allen County has been working to determine whether its outdoor warning system is still effective or should be upgraded. The current network of outdoor emergency warning sirens in Allen County is old and in need of upgrades and replacements.

In a news release, the Community Research Institute wrote:

Historically, outdoor emergency warning sirens played a central role in outdoor emergency warning during severe weather events, particularly when tornadoes are present in Allen County. Today, with numerous other technologies available for personal use, outdoor emergency warning sirens may not play such a central role anymore. This survey is designed to ask just those questions: how important are the outdoor warning sirens to Allen County residents and what role do they continue to play during severe weather events?

The survey takes less than 5 minutes to complete. It asks about 10 questions to glean information about how Allen County residents get information about where they can hear the sirens, how they get information about severe weather, the value of cellphone alerts and the perceived need for siren upgrades.

The survey is available through Sept. 15.