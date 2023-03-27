FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Northwest Allen County School Board approved Weigand Construction as the Constructor for their future projects Monday night.

This includes building a new middle school similar in design to their current middle schools.

The overall goal is to reduce overcrowding in middle schools, high schools, and the NACS Central Office.

NACS officials have discussed possible expansions for months to address the issue. Some ideas included a third middle school and expanding Carroll High School.

At Monday’s school board meeting, NACS also discussed their strategic plan geared toward improving the district.

Superintendent Wayne Barker said officials are evaluating results from surveys and focus groups. They have compiled a steering committee to advance the strategic plan and put more focus on crafting it.

The steering committee plans to meet April 14 to discuss next steps.