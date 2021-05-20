Weekend concerts set in downtown Fort Wayne throughout summer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne’s Downtown Improvement District will host a free summer concert series in downtown Fort Wayne.

Downtown Live! will offer free performances every Friday and Saturday night in June, July and August. Friday night shows will be held on The Landing, and Saturday night shows will be held from a “series of rotating Downtown locations” including the Porch off Calhoun next to 816 Pint and Slice.

The concert series starts June 4 and 5 and wraps up Aug. 27 and 28.

“Let’s face it, we’re all more than ready to safely get out in public and have some fun with our friends and families again,” said Downtown Improvement District President Michael Galbraith. “Every weekend we’ve already got great things happening in Downtown Fort Wayne, from ball games to concerts to festivals. This just adds to what we’ve all missed so much over the past year-and-a-half and amps up the energy for Downtown Fort Wayne.”

Head to www.DTFWLive.com for updates to the schedule.