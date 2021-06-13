Week-long Juneteenth celebration kicks off Sunday

Juneteenth is an annual holiday to observe the end of slavery in the United States. It marks the day when news of emancipation reached people in the deepest parts of the former Confederacy in Galveston, Texas on June 19th, 1865.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The week-long Juneteenth Fort Wayne 2021 celebration kicks off on Sunday, June 13.

Over 30 organizations have come together to form the Juneteenth Collaborative and facilitate the celebration in Fort Wayne.

Here’s a look at the schedule:

Sunday, June 13th, 2021

“Elder Jubilee Brunch” Juneteenth Kick-Off Honoring Community Elders

Time: 2pm-4PM

Location: 836 E. Jefferson Blvd. Turner Chapel AME

Monday, June 14th, 2021

“Sowing Seeds” Gardening w/ Smiley’s Garden Angels & Human Agricultural Co-Operative.

Time: 6pm-8pm

Location: 2500 Tillman Rd., next to Fellowship Missionary Church

Tuesday, June 15th, 2021

“Power of Black Economics” Black Economics w/ Liberty Group Realty – House to Holmes

Time: 6pm-8pm

Location: 836 E. Jefferson Blvd, Turner Chapel AME Church

Wednesday, June 16th, 2021

“Freedom Fest A Day of Remembrance” Showcase Local Black Artists Health Hut and Urban Update

Time: 6pm-9pm

Location: 3304 Fairfield Ave., Health Hut Wellness Center.

Thursday, June 17th, 2021

“Lawn & Learn” Interactive Community Discussion

Time: 6pm-8pm

Location: 2135 S. Hanna St., Urban League

Friday, June 18th, 2021

“Under the Tent” Young Adult Night (age: 21+)

Time: 8pm-12pm

Location: 5921 Hessen Cassel Rd., Ayahso Nice Jamaican Grill & Creamery

Saturday June 19, 2021

“The Art Leadership Center Promenade”

Passing of the Torch Ceremony | Time: 10:30am-11am

Promenade | Time: 12:30pm-1:30pm

Location: Weisser Park

Saturday June 19, 2021

“Freedom Day”

Time: 2pm-6pm

Location: 3901 Abbott St., McMillen Park

For more information check out the Juneteenth 2021 Facebook page. Tickets for Sundays brunch can be purchased here.