Wedding plans rescheduled due to stay at home order

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Local couples have put their wedding plans on hold as a result of the recent stay at home order.

Kaila Ortiz, a Fort Wayne bride to be, was supposed to get married on May 1st. She had planned to get celebrate the day with family at her dream venue, Memorial Park. Kaila said that one of the top reasons she postponed her wedding due to a health condition that someone in her wedding party has.

“One of our ring bearers is a trach baby, where he has the trach is his throat and we don’t want to put him at risk because he is at high risk right now,” said Kaila Ortiz.

Another Fort Wayne couple, Nicole Jump and Tyler Buck, were set to take their vows on May 9th at The White Rose in Decatur. They decided to reschedule their wedding because many of their guests are in the high risk category for COVID-19. Nicole said that their five-month-old baby also factored into the decision.

“Frustration and sadness were definitely at the height of my list of emotions. But since then I am just trying to be optimistic and hope that our new date will be just as great as our original date,” said Jump.

The White Rose allowed the couple to reschedule their wedding for later this year at no additional cost. Nicole said that the venue and outside vendors have all come together to make her new wedding date work.

“After that the food, and then the bar service, and then after that the tent, like the table service. Everyone kind of followed suit and it was actually a very easy process,” said Jump.

Check 1-2 is a wedding emcee and DJ service. Their owner says it’s been a mix of emotions as he helps couples reschedule their services for a new date.

“We play a very active role in everything there. It’s tough to see people disappointed because their day that they have been dreaming of is not happening the day that they wanted,” said Philip Horton, owner of Check 1-2.

Latest Coronavirus Developments: