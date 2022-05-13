WARNING: This story contains graphic content not suitable to all readers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – They came to the Gay Street home a little after 10:30 a.m. that morning.

Eight crime scene technicians with the Fort Wayne Police Department – the entire force has nine total – combed over the inside of the house while making their way to a bedroom.

There, they looked at the bodies.

They looked at the blood and the slashes and the stab wounds someone inflicted to the throats of the three children left on a bed. They saw the slashes to the mother’s throat, as well, finding her in a kneeling position at the end of that bed with her arms over her head.

They saw the mess on the walls and in the bathroom.

At 6 p.m., they left before the entire scene could be completely processed.

“We’d simply had enough for one day,” said Ricky Brumett, the lead crime scene technician who went to the home that morning.

Cohen Hancz-Barron and the house of the slayings

Jurors in an Allen Superior Courtroom heard Brumett’s testimony in a taped deposition Friday as the trial for a man accused of killing a 26-year-old woman and her three children last year continued.

Allen County Prosecutors are looking to put 22-year-old Cohen Hancz-Barron away for life in prison without the possibility of parole in the killings as his trial stretched into it’s fifth day.

It’s expected to go into next week.

Hancz-Barron is accused of killing Sarah Zent and three of her children – 5-year-old Carter, 3-year-old Ashton and 2-year-old Aubree.

He lived in Zent’s home for about a month and at one point the two were a couple, but family previously testified during the trial she wanted him gone from the house.

During the early morning of one day in June, he made erratic phone calls to his own family members and then left the home, taking a neighbor’s black pickup truck he was not allowed to use.

Later that morning, the bodies of Zent and three of her children – 5-year-old Carter, 3-year-old Ashton and 2-year-old Aubree – were found on a bed in the bedroom.

Someone had stabbed their throats multiple times and then stabbed at their livers, according to court testimony. That someone has been pegged by investigators as Hancz-Barron, who fled the home and holed up in an apartment in Lafayette before his arrest hours later.

There was no sign of forced entry into the home.

Friday morning, jurors heard Brumett talk about the scene his team encountered when they arrived at the home.

It was impossible to tell the sequence of the killings. There was also no evidence the bodies had been moved. The family may have been killed in that bedroom or even on that bed.

“It was clear that these people were murdered,” Brumett said in the taped deposition. “They were stabbed multiple times. To say in what order, I couldn’t do that. I couldn’t say what led up to that.”

A pathologist previously testified Thursday that one of the children, Carter, appeared to have tried to fight off his attacker. Sarah Zent did as well, he said. Both suffered wounds to their arms and hands suggesting they defended themselves.

Jurors were shown more photos of the scene as crime scene technician Michelle Iden testified and had to identify each body one-by-one in the photos.

They were shown Ashton Zent against a wall and covered in a blanket, his feet sticking out the end. They were shown his sister, Aubree Zent, clothed in only a diaper. And they were shown Carter, wearing only trousers, lying across from his mother.

Zent had tissue paper at her head, which crime scene technicians could not explain. The tissue wasn’t pressed in, as if to soak anything up, according to testimony in court. Photos of the bloody mattress where the bodies were found were also shown.

Zent’s family, watching from the courtroom gallery, made barely any sound or movement while the photos were being presented.

Garden gloves were found next to Aubree, though whether those will come into play in this trial has yet to be seen. A zip gun made out of metal parts was also found, but it’s also unclear what part that evidence will play in the trial.

A zip gun expert is expected to testify.

More than 30 shell casings, projectiles and cartridges were collected from the home, mostly in the kitchen, but investigators do not believe those are tied to the killings.

If Hancz-Barron is convicted, there will be another trial with the same jury in which prosecutors will argue he needs to be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, which is a procedure that is required by Indiana state law.

At the start of the trial, his public defense team told the jury much of the evidence will be circumstantial and will not prove their client committed the killings.

While prosecutors have called witnesses to the stand, Hancz-Barron’s attorneys have done limited cross examination and have not given a hint about what his defense might be or whether they will present an alternative theory about what happened.

The trial will continue throughout the afternoon.