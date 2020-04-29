Webinar series to help businesses plan out a healthy reopening

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Parkview Health and the Allen County Health Department have come together with Greater Fort Wayne Inc. to develop a series of webinars to guide regional businesses on how to safely reopen.

The “Roadmap to a Healthy Reopening” is a free webinar series organized by Greater Fort Wayne Inc. and the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership.

“What we are doing is trying to make sure that business leaders and people working in business understand the guidelines that the health professionals are putting out there,” said John Urbahns, president and CEO of GFW Inc. “At the end of the day, they are the ones who are knowledgeable on the things that we need to be doing, we need to be heeding their advice on what the healthiest and safest way to reopen is.”

There will be 8 industry-specific sessions:

Manufacturing/Warehousing: Thursday, April 30 at 9 a.m.

Thursday, April 30 at 9 a.m. Restaurants/Hospitality: Thursday, April 30 at 11 a.m.

Thursday, April 30 at 11 a.m. Retail: Thursday, April 30 at 1 p.m.

Thursday, April 30 at 1 p.m. Other/Small Business: Thursday, April 30 at 3 p.m.

Thursday, April 30 at 3 p.m. Professional Services/Office: Friday, May 1 at 9 a.m.

Friday, May 1 at 9 a.m. Personal Services/Real Estate: Friday, May 1 at 11 a.m.

Friday, May 1 at 11 a.m. Religious Organizations: Friday, May 1 at 1 p.m.

Friday, May 1 at 1 p.m. Schools/Education: Monday, May 4 at 1 p.m.

The purpose of is to give businesses ideas on how to return to business in a healthy manner that protects employees and consumers.

“While we don’t know all of the details until we maybe see the governor’s draft plan for Indiana specifically. We do know that folks are going to be needing to look at some engineering or administrative controls, or changes in their workplace to ensure that we have appropriate barriers and protections in place for staff. as they return,” explained Mindy Waldron, the Department Administrator at the Allen County Health Department.

There will be a chance for those attending to ask questions to the professionals. Those questions can be submitted once you register. You can find a link to do so on the Greater Fort Wayne Inc. website.