Weather the Fort Returns to The Landing in 2022 after canceling last year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Downtown Fort Wayne’s annual winter festival is back for a sixth year. Weather the Fort, presented by 3Rivers Federal Credit Union, will take place on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

After canceling last year’s event, Weather the Fort will return to The Landing in downtown Fort Wayne. Residents and visitors are invited enjoy a unique, winter experience with live music from local bands, ice carvings, kids’ activities, street performances, food and drinks, and much more.

“We are very excited to bring back Weather the Fort this winter,” Michael Niezer, Weather the Fort President, said. “Since our first event in 2016, Weather the Fort continues to grow each year. For one special day, the event brings our community together during the winter months and celebrates all the exciting things happening in our downtown.”

Weather the Fort is free to attend. The event runs from 3 p.m. – 9 p.m. More than 4,000 people attended Weather the Fort in 2020. WANE 15 is a proud sponsor of the event.