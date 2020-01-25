Weather the Fort returns at a new location

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s hard to get through the gloomy days of winter, but Weather the Fort is back to give us something to look forward to in February.

This is the 8th year for the event. However, this year the location has changed to The Landing. Weather the Fort says it’s because they wanted to take advantage of this up and coming area.

Some of the things you can expect for the event include arts, music, and food. The event is free to attend, too.

Also new this year is the event is open to all ages. However, if you plan on purchasing alcohol, you will need to provide a valid ID.

Weather the Fort is Saturday, February 8th. Click here for more information.