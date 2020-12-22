Weather the Fort latest casualty of COVID-19

Organizers of the 2021 Weather the Fort have decided to cancel the event due to the COVID‐19 pandemic. They indicated the annual winter festival held at The Landing in downtown Fort Wayne will return in February 2022.

Official statement from Weather the Fort Board President Michael Niezer:

“The health and safety of our guests, vendors and volunteers will always be our top priority. Due to the current circumstances and future uncertainty of the COVID‐19 pandemic, our Board of Directors believed cancelling the event was the right thing to do. We are disappointed, but we’re already planning for an exciting winter festival in February 2022.”

Since 2016, Weather the Fort has welcomed more than 20,000 people to downtown Fort Wayne to celebrate the winter season, while showcasing Fort Wayne’s vibrant arts, music and food scene. The event moved to The Landing in 2020 and attendance continues to grow each year.

In an effort to continue to support local downtown businesses, Weather the Fort organizers are working to host a socially distanced, pop‐up experience on The Landing in early 2021. Stay tuned for more information.