Weather the Fort event to celebrate winter for 5th year, this time at The Landing

Hundreds enjoy the 4th annual Weather the Fort event in the Barrett McNagny parking lot in downtown Fort Wayne on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Who’s ready to celebrate winter?

The 5th annual Weather the Fort will be held Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. For the first-time ever, the event will take place on The Landing in downtown Fort Wayne.

Weather the Fort features live music, ice art, street games, fire dancing, food, and more. A fireworks show is also planned.

The all-ages event will be held from 3-9 p.m. Admission is free.

For more event information, visit weatherthefort.com or visit the Weather the Fort Facebook event.