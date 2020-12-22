Weather the Fort canceled due to ‘uncertainty’ of ongoing pandemic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Weather the Fort, downtown Fort Wayne’s annual winter festival, has been canceled.

The city of Fort Wayne said Tuesday that Weather the Fort on The Landing was canceled “due to the COVID‐19 pandemic.” The annual festival celebrates the city’s arts, music and food scene.

“The health and safety of our guests, vendors and volunteers will always be our top priority,” said Weather the Fort Board President Michael Niezer. “Due to the current circumstances and future uncertainty of the COVID‐19 pandemic, our Board of Directors believed cancelling the event was the right thing to do. We are disappointed, but we’re already planning for an exciting winter festival in February 2022.”

Weather the Fort would return in February 2022.

Festival organizers said they were working to host “a socially distanced, pop‐up experience on The Landing in early 2021” to support local downtown businesses. Details will be released later.