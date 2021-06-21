Weather service confirms tornado spun through Fremont

FREMONT, Ind. (WANE) — A tornado touched down in Fremont early Monday, uprooting trees and destroying property in its path.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado spun out of a strong line of storms that moved through northeast Indiana just before 3 a.m. The tornado had an estimated wind peak of 100 mph, was 100 yard wide, and was on the ground for just more than 10 miles, the weather service reported.

The tornado “spawned just west of I-69 near S.R. 127” and tracked east, touching down on Country Meadows Golf Course off S.R. 120, the weather service confirmed.

The tornado caused “extensive tree damage and destroyed a barn” east of Fremont, the weather service reported.

It then turned south and snapped trees and damaged several structures south of S.R. 127 before it moved east and southeast across open fields. It damaged more trees, another barn, and destroyed several outbuildings on a farm south of Clear Lake, the weather service said.

The tornado eventually dissipated in an open field around the state line, the weather service said.

WANE 15 visited Fremont Monday to view the damage. Check out the photos through the link above.