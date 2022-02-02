Weather impacting flights to and from Fort Wayne International

Local News
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) With rain turning to snow as a major winter storm develops, Fort Wayne International Airport is already seeing flight delays and cancelations. The airport is open and snow crews are ready to keep it open according to a social media post from the airport.

Travelers are reminded to do the following:

  • Check flight status BEFORE going to the airport
  • Contact the airline directly with questions about your reservation
  • Allow for plenty of time if your flight is still scheduled

Travelers can also check out the airport’s FLIGHT TRACKER.

