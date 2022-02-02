Weather impacting flights to and from Fort Wayne International

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) With rain turning to snow as a major winter storm develops, Fort Wayne International Airport is already seeing flight delays and cancelations. The airport is open and snow crews are ready to keep it open according to a social media post from the airport.

Travelers are reminded to do the following:

Check flight status BEFORE going to the airport

Contact the airline directly with questions about your reservation

Allow for plenty of time if your flight is still scheduled

Travelers can also check out the airport’s FLIGHT TRACKER.