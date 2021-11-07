‘We won’t stop looking’: Family and friends of Kevin Nguyen organize walk to raise awareness

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Family and friends of Kevin Nguyen are raising awareness for the missing 25-year-old with a walk downtown around the location where he was last seen.

The large group participating in the Walk for Kevin met at the downtown Arby’s on West Jefferson– just down the street from The Brass Rail where Nguyen was last seen.

A Facebook group with a mission to bring Nguyen home says that same Arby’s provided surveillance footage to the family when Nguyen first went missing that showed him walking through the parking lot around 2:45 a.m. Dec. 9, 2018– the day he went missing.

The group began at Arby’s, walked down Fulton Street to Sturgis Street, and ended at the Brass Rail.

Anyone with information about what happened the night Nguyen went missing is asked to call (260) 427-1222.