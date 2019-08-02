We will lose daylight rapidly during August

Birds fly by as the sun rises in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, June 24, 2019. Germany expects hot temperatures during the next days. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Ever since the Summer Solstice in June we’ve been losing sunlight every day. In fact, on June 21 the sunrise was at 6:08 AM and the Sunset was at 9:16 PM. That’s 15 hours and 8 minutes of sunlight.

Compare that to August 2, Where the sunrise was at 6:37 am and the sunset was at 8:55 PM. That’s 14 hours and 16 minutes of daylight.

The loss of daylight begins to accelerate in August as we are losing an average of 2 minutes per day. By August 31 the sunrise will be at 7:06 AM and the sunset at 8:14 PM. That’s 13 hours and 8 minutes of daylight. That’s a loss of one hour and 8 minutes by the end of the month!

We will continue to lose daylight each day until the winter solstice on Saturday, December 21. The sunrise on that day will be at 8:02 am and the sunset will be at 5:15 PM that’s only 9 hours and 12 minutes of sunlight and a loss of 4 hours of daylight by December!

Using hours of daylight you’d probably believe that the hottest days of summer should be on the longest days around the end of June. Actually, it takes another 2 to 3 weeks for the sun to bake the ground and we see the hottest days around mid-July.

This summer we really began to bake on the first of July which reached the middle 90s and we saw more 90s in the beginning and middle of the month. The last 90-degree temperature was recorded June 21 which was the last day of a 90-plus-degrees 3 day heatwave.