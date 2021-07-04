‘We want justice for Ja’Len’: Memorial held to honor 1 year anniversary of 19-year-old’s murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A memorial to honor the young man shot and killed at a large party during July 4th weekend last year was held on Sunday afternoon.

Ja’Len Deandre Lindsey, 19, died from gunshot wounds at a 4th of July party just asfter midnight on July 5, 2020. His death was ruled a homicide.

The incident happened at 5200 Corydon Court.

His mother, Tanesha Lindsey, tells WANE 15 that detectives still don’t know who’s responsible for killing her son. To honor her son’s memory and bring attention back to his case, she held a memorial celebration.

“Ja’Len was a fun kid,” said Lindsey. “He loved to have fun and this is one of his favorite holidays and we just wants to honor him and just bring the family together. You know, even though he’s not here, we just want to have fun and just keep them lifted.”

She said she is frustrated by a lack of answers and progress in the case over the past year.

“I want [police] to have their feet on the pavement looking for this person who did this to myself,” said Lindsey. “The friends are saying that they’re saying something and the police are saying that they’re not. I want them to investigate every lead. I want them to talk to all the people that were there. “It’s kind of conflicting. Who’s saying the right thing? Or who’s saying the wrong thing? Either they’re saying something, or they’re not.”

She hopes the memorial will encourage anyone with information related to his death to come forward.

“Although I know there are people out there looking into it, but there’s no results,” Lindsey said. “It’s heartbreaking. We want justice for Jalen.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867.