‘We support peaceful protest’: Fort Wayne Police chief speaks out on protests

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Monday afternoon, Fort Wayne’s police chief spoke with WANE about the recent protests that have raged in the city.

Chief Steve Reed said that he has good officers and they are here to protect the community. He said he is aware of why people are protesting across the nation, and he said what happened in Minneapolis was horrible and despicable. He and his officers do not support what happened.

Reed was talking about the situation involving George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis last week.

“We support peaceful protest,” said Reed. “Unfortunately, I believe sometimes other influences take effect and the protest becomes not peaceful.”

Over the weekend, protests started off peaceful, but things took a turn for the worse and property downtown was destroyed and protesters we tear gassed in the streets. After days of chaos, Sunday afternoon protesters and police officers had conversations downtown during a peaceful protest.

“The first night we attempted to have some conversations that didn’t work out,” said Reed. “The crowd was very emotional, which I understand. Yesterday some officers were assigned to a traffic detail and they were approached by some of the people there and the conversation took off and it was a good conversation according to the officer, so that was very positive.”

More than 100 people have been arrested during and after protests. Another protest was held Monday afternoon.