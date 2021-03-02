‘We saw a need, and we wanted to help.’ Local volunteers take weekend trip to provide water for Texans

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As millions of Texans struggled to survive without power or sufficient drinking water, Roderick Parker knew he needed to do something.

“We saw a need, and we wanted to help,” Parker said.

Last Tuesday, Parker reached out to southeastern Fort Wayne residents Derek Taylor and Kyle Squire to plan on providing drinking water for Texans. The three reached out to friends and fellow community members, asking for donations or water bottles that could be delivered to Texas.

Left to right: Roderick Parker, Taylor Squire and Derek Taylor

By the time the three were ready to head to Texas, they bought enough water to fill a van and pick-up truck.

Parker, Taylor and Squire departed Fort Wayne late last Friday, arriving in Texas Saturday afternoon. The moment the three arrived in Texas, they began passing out water to those in need. Over the course of 72 hours, the three tag-teamed to distribute water to residents near Dallas and Houston.

Days after their impromptu trip, Parker, Taylor and Squire met with WANE 15 to reflect on their experience.

“We tried when we were down there to help out more,” Squire said. “That’s the difficult part was, when we got down there, we had passed out everything we had.”

“These people can’t even give their kids baths right now… because of the situation,” Parker said. “It was kind of heart-wrenching to me.”

Parker, Taylor and Squire handing out water to residents in Texas

Inspired by their recent visit, Parker, Taylor and Squire want to continue to help Texans and make an even larger impact.

“They know we embraced them,” Taylor said. “We met some loving people, and we plan on going back.”

The next goal is to gather enough water bottles to fill a semi trailer for a future trip. To help their mission, you can connect on Parker or Taylor’s Facebook page. You can also donate cases of water bottles at Big Momma’s Kitchen, located off Oxford Road in southeast Fort Wayne.