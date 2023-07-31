FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A last minute legal move Monday could delay Indiana’s abortion ban. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Indiana asked the state’s Supreme Court to keep the ban on hold while it pursues a narrower preliminary injunction.

The petition seeks a rehearing, which likely will delay the ban from taking effect tomorrow while the Indiana Supreme Court considers it. Northeast Indiana National Organization for Women (NOW) held what they called “an action” Monday evening protesting the abortion ban.

The action featured speakers like Indiana Rep. Phil GiaQuinta and those with Northeast Indiana NOW. The ban makes abortion illegal except in cases of rape or incest before 10-weeks of pregnancy. There are also exceptions if the fetus has a fatal defect, or the mother faces serious health risk or death.

Last month, the Indiana Supreme Court ruled the ban does *not violate the state constitution’s privacy protections. That lifted an injunction that delayed enforcement of the law. WANE 15 spoke with Right to Life and Northeast Indiana NOW ahead of the ban going into effect.

Abigail Lorenzen with Right to Life said they expect the ban to save over 7,000 lives in Indiana. She also commented on Monday night’s “action” held by Northeast Indiana NOW.

“It’s really sad to me that we’re going to have vigils across the state mourning the loss of abortion because no one should have the right to kill innocent human beings,” Lorenzen said.

Kieran O’Dowd, President of Northeast Indiana NOW, said the new ban takes away a women’s right to choose.

“We are second class citizens as of midnight in the state of Indiana and that is because of a super majority of white men in this state who have made choices. They have no medical background. They’re not doctors. They’re not physicians. They have no medical background whatsoever, and they’re making choices for women who are now considered a less than human in this state,” O’Dowd. “I’m disgusted in our super majority government in the state. We need to reclaim our choice. We need to reclaim our choice and we have the ability to do that by registering people to vote.”

Lorenzen said Right to Life understands this ban will not make crisis pregnancies go away and that there is still work that needs to be done.

“There are families who are in real trouble and they’re expecting a baby and that causes fear. It causes anxiety, it causes financial difficulties. And so one of the things we want to be sure that people know is that we are happy to connect people with those resources that exist in northeast Indiana to help families that are growing,” Lorenzen said.

O’Dowd rebutted, stating that she believes that is not Right to Life’s concern.

“It’s not right to life. It’s right to birth. Because if they’re concerned about the right to life, how about taking care of the children once they’re born, you know, feed them, clothe them, educate them. They’re more concerned about birthing children. But once they’re born now what are they doing with them then?” O’Dowd said.