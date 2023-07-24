FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Like so many things in 2020, the Fort Wayne Magicians Club – A.H Stoner IBM Ring 221 – was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Three years later, the group is picking up where it left off.

The club meets the second Tuesday of each month at Stoner’s Funstore in downtown Fort Wayne, a place where many of the members buy their magic supplies. The magicians typically perform their tricks, illusions, and effects during the meeting, drawing applause, laughter, and feedback from the group.

“Magic is not about fooling you, magic is about having a good time,” said magician Jerry Armstrong who’s been a member of the group for many years.

Jerry Armstrong, right, performs a card trick during Magicians Club meeting

Armstrong, who started doing magic in 2005 and has his own magic show on TV and YouTube called Jerry Street Magic, says he’s happy to be back doing magic with the group.

“I love the people and the reactions,” he said. “I can do the same illusion and get different reactions, I just have a lot of fun,” said Armstrong.

Riley Fitzharris is one of the newest club members. He learned about the magicians club while shopping, appropriately, inside Stoner’s Funstore.

“I was in here buying a deck of cards and randomly they were telling me they were forming a magic club and if I’d be interested and I thought why not?” said Fitzharris, who picked up magic when he was eight.

Riley Fitzharris performs his magic for club members at Stoner’s Funstore

He says he was inspired by the likes of nationally known acts like Penn & Teller and David Blaine and enjoyed watching magicians perform on America’s Got Talent. His specialty, he says, is close-up magic using playing cards.

“I love the fact that I get to entertain people. It brings thrill into people’s lives and we all need that,” he said.

Colin Haines, the grandson of legendary comedy magician Dick Stoner, is a main player in reforming the magic club after the pandemic hiatus. Currently, the group has 15 members who range in age from 9 to 93.

“To be here and have a place in our community where you’re surrounded by magicians and people who are very passionate about this art, it’s special,” said Haines.

The University of Saint Francis student says 2023 is certainly a rebuilding year for the club, but he’s encouraged its numbers will continue to grow as more people fall in love with the unique art of magic.

“It’s almost like never losing that sense of childhood wonder and being able to relive that every time you do a trick,” Haines said. “And even when you know how it’s done, just the joy that you get from not fooling someone, but astonishing them or just brightening their day, it’s addicting.”

CLUB HISTORY

The magicians club has a long history in Fort Wayne, forming in 1928. Colin Haines says during the 1910s and 1920s, Fort Wayne was referred to as “The Magic Capital of the World” because of the sheer amount of magicians in town.

While that title now belongs to a different city, Fort Wayne’s magic scene has never wavered thanks to the magicians, young and old, new and seasoned, who keep the craft alive.

Colin Haines says much of the credit also goes to Stoner’s Funstore. Dick Stoner’s father, Albert, a hobbyist magician himself, opened the store in 1949 after Dick decided to pursue magic as a career.

“[Stoner’s Funstore] has really helped magic explode in Fort Wayne and there are so many magicians here who wouldn’t be in magic if we didn’t have this shop here.”

In the 1980s, the club was simply called Ring 221 but was renamed “A.H Stoner IBM Ring 221” in honor of Albert Henry Stoner.