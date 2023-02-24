FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Just like their motto promises, Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream doesn’t skimp– the company announced two locations are coming to Fort Wayne this year.

The Ohio-based company told WANE 15 a first location in southwest Fort Wayne will open its doors on March 30. Sweet treats will be scooped at 4916 Illinois Road, just west of Target in a strip mall where a Penn Station is located.

A second shop on the city’s north side is coming this summer, the company said, at 1808 W Dupont Road, on the corner of Lima Road.

Handel’s has been named “the #1 ice cream on the planet,” by National Geographic. Founded in Youngstown, Ohio in 1945, the shop now has stores elsewhere in Ohio, Indiana and a handful of other states.

“Handel’s menu has stayed true to its 1945 roots, continuing to serve hand scooped ice cream, sundaes, shakes, malts, and floats,” the company said in a release. “We have a saying that ‘we don’t skimp!’ A small waffle cone, for example, is three and a half scoops.”

The shop offers 48 flavors available every day, including sherbet, ices, fat-free and no-sugar options.