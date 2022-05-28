FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Whether you walk, run, roll, backpack, or fly, you’re invited to take on a challenge in your own style of motion with a 5K hosted by ‘We Carry Kevan.’

Saturday’s fundraiser supports the organization and the community by raising awareness about accessibility.

The route begins and ends at the Visual Arts Amphitheatre on the Purdue University Fort Wayne campus. Kevan and several members of the team will be there. There will be live music and food trucks, as well as giveaways, provided by local businesses.

Participants receive goodies including a snack bar, water bottle, “We Carry Together” pin, and stickers. You can also register to participate virtually, and receive the pin and sticker by mail. Register at the link– it’s all happening from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

‘We Carry Kevan’ is an organization that works together with the community to redefine accessibility.