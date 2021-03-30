‘We are moving forward’: Huntington to lift COVID restrictions, mask mandate

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — The city of Huntington is planning to lift its restrictions designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus, including its mask mandate, and put responsibility on individuals.

The city announced Tuesday that local businesses could return to full capacity on April 6, with all capacity restrictions lifted whether Huntington County’s COVID-19 advisory level is orange, yellow or blue.

On May 31 then, the city’s mask requirement will become an advisory, the city said.

“The important thing is to see that venue capacity limits are going away and we are moving forward,” Huntington County Interim Public Health Officer Dr. Pflieger said.

Huntington County is currently ‘yellow’ in the state Department of Health’s community spread metric map, with a 7-day positivity rate of 4.54. The county is recording 147 weekly cases per 100,000 residents.

The city said in a news release Tuesday that the county has made “substantial progress in slowing the spread” but said “we’re not entirely out of the woods.”

It was last week when Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced statewide restrictions would be lifted April 6. Holcomb said local governments would be tasked with handling any restrictions moving forward.

Huntington Mayor Richard Strick said the city hopes to put the responsibility on the individual.

“The reason for that eight week difference between the capacity restrictions rolling back and the mask mandate becoming advisory is because we recognize in that eight weeks there’s a space of time for us to reach a threshold of vaccine and viral immunity that ultimately will transform COVID-19 from a public health issue to a matter of personal health and deliberation,” Strick said.

Businesses and other entities in the city still have the right enact their own mask policies after May 31