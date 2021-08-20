WBOI general manager to step down end of year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A long-time veteran in public radio is stepping down.

Peter Dominowski has spent 47 years in broadcasting, nine of them here in Fort Wayne as the president and general manager of local NPR affiliate WBOI. He said National Public Radio (NPR) was only five years old when he started his career.

“It was the analog era and a lot of us in public radio didn’t even really know what we were doing,” said Dominowski. “We had good intentions, but we had no audience information. We didn’t know who was listening. We didn’t know when they were listening. But over the years, our industry has grown and matured. And now we’re one of the most listened to networks in the country.”

He said the station has grown a lot in that time, in terms of financial stability and news coverage. During his time at the station, WBOI also purchased the former Old Glorious Church in downtown Fort Wayne with plans of moving their operation and creating a space for community content creators. “Visible” construction is expected to begin later this year.

He said he decided to step down because he is ready to move on to his next challenge and what Dominowski is most proud of from his time at WBOI is the quality of work his employees have put out.

“One of the things we’re proud of is that we cover issues and events that really impact the community, whether obviously, it’s the COVID situation, whether it’s the situation of the some of the disturbances over civil rights that we saw in our community last year, and also reporting on that in greater depth,” Dominowski said.

He is confident that will continue after he leaves.

“We have a tremendously accomplished and dedicated staff that I’ve been proud to be a team member of,” said Dominowski .”Working with them has been one of the privileges of my life and I will value that always and I know that they’re going to continue serving the community in very fine fashion.”

The board is now searching for his replacement. As for Dominowski, he plans to return to public media consulting in Fort Myers, Florida.