WBA continues to impact kids with brand-new ‘spooktacular’ sporting event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The World Baseball Academy is hosting its first ever ‘spooktacular’ wiffle ball event, and it is planned to become an annual tradition.

Known for impacting youth through sports, the WBA kickstarted the ‘On Deck Initiative’ to further support at-risk youth mentoring with programs serving more than 1,000 kids each year.

The First Annual Wiffle Ball Spooktacular event is Sunday from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Academy of Sports & Health Centre.

Helping launch the event is the presenting sponsor, All American Stores.

In a Facebook post, the nonprofit announced the team captains.

The WBA website says “Team Captains who join WBA’s Wiffle Ball Spooktacular will help raise support directly for our On Deck programs serving at-risk boys and girls, helping them reach their full potential, overcoming challenges of socioeconomic status and intellectual or physical disability.”

The World Baseball Academy, Inc. is a 501(c)3 nonprofit with a vision “to develop leaders who positively impact our world,” according to the website.